Overview
Introducing Terra, a beautiful & colorful presentation. Terra contains 76 wonderful creative & fun summer slides built on the base of master slide. Terra contains high quality slides designed for Keynote & Powerpoint. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences.
Highlights
- 76 Creative & beautiful slides
- Based on Master Slides
- Beautiful animations
- Image placeholders
- Excellent mood :)
- Compatible with Keynote & PowerPoint
