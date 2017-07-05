Overview
The Hater Font is a bold choice for any daring enough to use it. Check out this amazing freebie, perfect for logos, band albums, apparel, posters, and so much more! Crafted by Vova Egoshin.
Highlights
- TTF font
- Capital & Lowercase
- Numbers & symbols
