The Icons

700+ premium vector icons ready for iOS, Android, Web & Apps

by The Icons Co.

Published by The Icons Co. in Icons compatible with
Published by The Icons Co. in Icons compatible with

Overview

A new generation of vector icons will enhance your daily work flow. Every itsy bitsy detail was elaborated and presents a perfect example of minimalism and elegance. We offer you a set of 700+ icons icons based on 48px(@2x for 24px) grid, split into 30 categories. The Icons come in individual SVG, PDF, PNG files, Sketch and Iconjar format.

Highlights

  • 700+ Vector icons
  • 30 main categories
  • Individual SVG, PDF, PNG files
  • 24, 48, 96px ready
  • iOS, Android & Web ready
  • Compatible with Sketch & Iconjar

Compatibility

