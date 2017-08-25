Overview
A new generation of vector icons will enhance your daily work flow. Every itsy bitsy detail was elaborated and presents a perfect example of minimalism and elegance. We offer you a set of 700+ icons icons based on 48px(@2x for 24px) grid, split into 30 categories. The Icons come in individual SVG, PDF, PNG files, Sketch and Iconjar format.
Highlights
- 700+ Vector icons
- 30 main categories
- Individual SVG, PDF, PNG files
- 24, 48, 96px ready
- iOS, Android & Web ready
- Compatible with Sketch & Iconjar
