Wireframe Kits

Overview
A highly polished collection of 300 mini wireframes to help you easily plan and map out all your web and mobile projects. This set includes 150 mini wireframes (screens) for web and 150 for mobile across 16 content categories, fully editable in .Sketch format. Basically, your new UX secret weapon.
Highlights
- Compatible with Sketch 3+
- Vector based and fully editable
- 150 screens for web
- 150 screens for mobile
- 16 content categories
- Ai smart objects
