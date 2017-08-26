Overview
Building a new landing page? Get Tritone icons to communicate your message better. Tritone comes with 135 icons in 2 different styles - a colorful version with neon pastel color combos, and a mono version if you wanted to make it simpler. Use the .sketch files provided to customize the icons' sizes and colors. Need more icons? Leave some comments!
Highlights
- 135 icons in 2 different styles
- Neon pastel & Mono versions
- Sketch files included for every icon style
- Customizable color with Sketch's Shared Style
- File types Sketch, SVG, PDF, EPS & PNG
- Compatible with Sketch
