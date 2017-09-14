Overview
Ultimate pack of UI elements and web templates combined into high-quality source files for Photoshop & Sketch. The perfect design tool for crafting clean high end landing page. Includes 14 popular categories and 120+ components. Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included. If you have any questions or need customization, please leave a comment for me.
Highlights
- 120+ elements
- 14 Categories
- Bootstrap grid 1170px
- Easy to find
- Google fonts
- Compatible Sketch & Photoshop
