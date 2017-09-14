Browse
Ultramarine UI Kit

Photoshop & Sketch UI Kit

by amirzhanuly

Ultramarine UI Kit

Photoshop & Sketch UI Kit

Published by amirzhanuly in UI Kits
Published by amirzhanuly in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Ultimate pack of UI elements and web templates combined into high-quality source files for Photoshop & Sketch. The perfect design tool for crafting clean high end landing page. Includes 14 popular categories and 120+ components. Photos in the preview image are used for display purposes and are not included. If you have any questions or need customization, please leave a comment for me.

Highlights

  • 120+ elements
  • 14 Categories
  • Bootstrap grid 1170px
  • Easy to find
  • Google fonts
  • Compatible Sketch & Photoshop

