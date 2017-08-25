Themes & Templates

Overview
Uruana – eCommerce PSD Template is a uniquely ecommerce website template designed in Photoshop with a modern look. PSD files are well organized and named accordingly so its very easy to customize and update. 26 PSD Files Included.
Highlights
- 26 Fully layered PSD files
- 3 HomePages style
- Based on Bootstrap 1170px grid
- Modern & creative design
- Free Google & font based icons
- Compatible with Photoshop
Compatibility{{::'50209140' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.