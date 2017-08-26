Overview
Story telling is the most effective way to keep your audience engaged with your products. This amazing collection of mini illustrations is ideal for helping you tell a story about your mobile or web products in a fun and compelling way. UI Icons is a beautiful set of 40 tastefully crafted, 100% vector based illustrations in three different styles; Color, Line, Color & Line. All icons are crafted in SVG, PNG, EPS, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop compatible files.
Highlights
- 40 Colorful flat icons in three styles
- Vector shapes
- Unique user interface icons
- 3 Different styles; Color, Line, Color & Line
- SVG, PNG, PSD, EPS, AI files
- Compatible: Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator
