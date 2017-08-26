Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

User Interface Icons

40 Of the best icons for your applications, in three different styles.

by Kavoon

User Interface Icons

40 Of the best icons for your applications, in three different styles.

Published by Kavoon in Icons compatible with
Published by Kavoon in Icons compatible with

Overview

Story telling is the most effective way to keep your audience engaged with your products. This amazing collection of mini illustrations is ideal for helping you tell a story about your mobile or web products in a fun and compelling way. UI Icons is a beautiful set of 40 tastefully crafted, 100% vector based illustrations in three different styles; Color, Line, Color & Line. All icons are crafted in SVG, PNG, EPS, Adobe Illustrator and Adobe Photoshop compatible files.

Highlights

  • 40 Colorful flat icons in three styles
  • Vector shapes
  • Unique user interface icons
  • 3 Different styles; Color, Line, Color & Line
  • SVG, PNG, PSD, EPS, AI files
  • Compatible: Adobe Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'9631006' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Kavoon

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Adevale script$15
by Kavoon
Highlander Marker Script$14
by Kavoon
Goliath Script$15
by Kavoon

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this