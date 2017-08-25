Wireframe Kits

Overview
A consistent and meticulously organized set of vector-based wireframe components to quickly bring your iOS and Android app ideas to life. Think of it as your wireframing workflow, on steroids.
Highlights
- 1000+ UI Elements
- 210 UI Templates
- 7 App Categories
- Easy-to-find organization
- Drag & Drop ready
- Works in Sketch, AI(CS6+) and PS(CS6+)
