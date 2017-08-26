Wireframe Kits

Overview
Wireflow Flowcharts are made with the busy UI / UX designer in mind, so we created 400 ready to use elements for web and mobile flowcharts to make your workflow a joy. Create flowcharts of any complexity and show them to your team or clients in both digital and print form with our handy print templates. Connect the flowcharts with additional elements and show how they will flow in the finished design.
Highlights
- 400 Flowcharts
- 2k+ Elements
- Mobile & Web versions
- Print ready templates
- Video Tutorial ( Photoshop & Xd )
- Compatible: Photoshop, Sketch & Xd
