Overview
Exclusively from the UI8 team, here is our newest and greatest freebie! Introducing Wires, a clean and tidy incredibly useful collection of mobile and web based wireframes. Included are 170 mobile patterns, 90 web patterns and 240+ components all compatible exclusively with Adobe XD.
Highlights
- 170 Mobile patterns
- 90 Web patters
- 240+ Components
- Compatible with Adobe XD
Compatibility{{::'2244413' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.