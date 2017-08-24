Wireframe Kits

Overview
Here it is, the sleek, modern and brand new XD UX Kit. The perfect mobile wireframe kit built specifically for Adobe XD. Included are 7 mini applications, each app includes 7 screens + 1 key screen. All common elements are converted into symbols. We have also included a free video tutorial so you may view your real prototype work.
Highlights
- 7 Mini Apps
- 7 Screens per app
- Additional key screen
- Video tutorial to view real prototype work
- Common elements converted into symbols
- Compatible with Adobe XD
