XD UX Kit

An XD collection of 7 mini apps

by UI8

XD UX Kit

An XD collection of 7 mini apps

Published by UI8 in Wireframe Kits compatible with
Published by UI8 in Wireframe Kits compatible with

Overview

Here it is, the sleek, modern and brand new XD UX Kit. The perfect mobile wireframe kit built specifically for Adobe XD. Included are 7 mini applications, each app includes 7 screens + 1 key screen. All common elements are converted into symbols. We have also included a free video tutorial so you may view your real prototype work.

Highlights

  • 7 Mini Apps
  • 7 Screens per app
  • Additional key screen
  • Video tutorial to view real prototype work
  • Common elements converted into symbols
  • Compatible with Adobe XD

Compatibility

