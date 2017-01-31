Licensing agreement

Here's what our UI8 License allows for, for each Item available for purchase or download on UI8.net. If you are purchasing for multiple individuals in your team, please add the appropriate team size license to your cart. Thanks! -The UI8.net Team.

The UI8 License grants the user an ongoing, non-exclusive, worldwide license to utilize the digital work (“Item”).

You are licensed to use the Item to create unlimited End Products for yourself or for your clients and the End Product may be Sold, licensed, sub-licensed or freely distributed.

An End Product is one of the following: For an Item that is a template, the End Product is a customised implementation of the Item. For example, the item is a website template and the end product is the finished website. For other types of Items, an End Product is something that incorporates the Item as well as other things, so that it is larger in scope and different in nature than the Item. For example, the Item is a set of icons and the end product is a mobile app for sale.



You can:

You may create an End Product for a client.

You may Sell, license, sub-license or distributed and make any number of copies of the End Product.

You may modify or manipulate the Item. You may combine the Item with other works and make a derivative work from it. The resulting works are subject to the terms of this license.

This is a 'multi-use' license, which means you may use an Item multiple times, in multiple projects.

Please do not:

You can’t re-distribute the Item as stock, in a tool or template, or with source files. You can’t do this with an Item either on its own or bundled with other items, and even if you modify the Item. You can’t re-distribute or make available the Item as-is or with superficial modifications.

You can’t use the Item in any application allowing an end user to customise a digital or physical product to their specific needs, such as an “on demand”, “made to order” or “build it yourself” application. You may use the Item in this way only if you purchase a separate license for each final product incorporating the Item that is created using the application.

You must not permit an end user of the End Product to extract the Item and use it separately from the End Product.

You can’t use an Item in a logo, trademark, or service mark.

Cannot be used in a product offered for sale where the item contributes to the core value of the product being sold. For example:

Use a purchased Icon as artwork that enhances actual gameplay in your app, such as a character in a side scroller.

Offer a purchased UI Kit to users of your hosting or blogging service (even for free).

Distribute the purchased Icon with the logo.

Include the purchased Presentation with a website offered for sale or distributed for free.

Other license terms: