Overview
134 Icons depicting science concepts. Each icon is designed on a 32 x 32 pixel grid and aligned to for crisp rendering at any multiple of 32 pixels. Each design is provided in flat, glyph, line, and filled-line style icons and designed to work together for different use cases. This set includes Iconjar, SVG, PNG and Adobe Illustrator files.
Highlights
- 134 individual SVG files
- 670 PNG files (32, 64, 128, 256, & 512px)
- 4 Ai master files (one for each style)
- Flat, Glyph, Line & Filled line icons
- Iconjar, SVG, PNG & Ai files.
- Compatible with Adobe Illustrator
