16 Apple Watch Mockups

16 Free photorealistic Apple Watch mockups by COBE

by COBE

16 Free photorealistic Apple Watch mockups by COBE

Overview

The team at COBE decided to create some new mockups for the Apple Watch. With a 5000 - 3337 pixels resolution, these mockups are crisp, sharp and most importantly, Apple Watch focused. The mockups are easy to use. Simply replace the screen with your UI design and you'll have a high quality mockup of your own!

Highlights

  • 5000-3337 Pixel resolution
  • Light & dark skin tones
  • Apple watch, Macbook & iPhone 6
  • Black & white 38mm Sport watch
  • 240 DPI

Compatibility

