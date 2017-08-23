Browse
240 Banners Pack

Stylish banners for websites, blogs, apps & social media

by Web Donut

240 Banners Pack

Stylish banners for websites, blogs, apps & social media

Published by Web Donut in Presentation
Published by Web Donut in Presentation compatible with

Overview

240 banners pack is made with attention to details and following the latest trends in design. Improve the look of your website, mobile app, blog or social media page and attract more clicks on your posts. Stand out from the crowd and present your information in a stylish and beautiful way. Because they are made using shape layers and paths, banners are infinitely scalable and they will fit any size you need.

Highlights

  • Fully editable Photoshop files
  • Free Google Fonts
  • Free CC0 images
  • Made on a grid
  • Video tutorials included
  • Social media cheat sheet

Compatibility

