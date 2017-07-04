Overview
Word in the streets is 3D interfaces are making a comeback so now is your chance to get ahead of the game with this free icon set.
Highlights
- 364 Icons
- High Resolution
- Consistent Style Throughout
- Optional Shadows
- Neatly organized
