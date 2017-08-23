Themes & Templates

Overview
5 Star themes is a pack of 5 modern & creative responsive Wordpress blog themes with tons of great layout options & features. These themes are perfect for anybody looking to create a modern and clean design that all visitors will fall in love with. Choose your blog style from 5 beautiful demo sites and put it to use - just one click & you can install the theme!
Highlights
- 100% Fully Responsive
- Retina display ready & easy to install
- 600+ Google Fonts included
- Built with HTML5 and CSS3
- Built on the latest Boostrap 3
- Wordpress 5.4 Compatible
