Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

5 Star Themes

5 Creative & responsive Wordpress Blog themes for personal use

by Evatheme

5 Star Themes

5 Creative & responsive Wordpress Blog themes for personal use

Published by Evatheme in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by Evatheme in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

5 Star themes is a pack of 5 modern & creative responsive Wordpress blog themes with tons of great layout options & features. These themes are perfect for anybody looking to create a modern and clean design that all visitors will fall in love with. Choose your blog style from 5 beautiful demo sites and put it to use - just one click & you can install the theme!

Highlights

  • 100% Fully Responsive
  • Retina display ready & easy to install
  • 600+ Google Fonts included
  • Built with HTML5 and CSS3
  • Built on the latest Boostrap 3
  • Wordpress 5.4 Compatible

Compatibility

{{::'16077893' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Evatheme

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Starter Social Media Kit$28
by Evatheme
3 in 1 Social Media Kit$15
by Evatheme
Statmen XD Walkthrough$18
by Evatheme

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this