7 iPhone 7 Black Mockups

High-resolution PSD mockups with the iPhone 7 Black

by Hezy

Overview

Seven high-resolution PSD mockups with crisp and clean iPhone 7 mockups for creating attractive presentations for your app. Different colors, different objects and nice flat-lays. All mockups are designed to be compatible with Adobe Photoshop.

Highlights

  • 7 Black iPhone 7 Mock-Ups
  • 750x1334 Screen dimensions
  • High Resolution: 4288 x 2848 px
  • Easy to use with Smart Objects
  • Photorealistic Results
  • Compatible with Photoshop

