Overview
Seven high-resolution PSD mockups with crisp and clean iPhone 7 mockups for creating attractive presentations for your app. Different colors, different objects and nice flat-lays. All mockups are designed to be compatible with Adobe Photoshop.
Highlights
- 7 Black iPhone 7 Mock-Ups
- 750x1334 Screen dimensions
- High Resolution: 4288 x 2848 px
- Easy to use with Smart Objects
- Photorealistic Results
- Compatible with Photoshop
