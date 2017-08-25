Overview
This stunning iOS UI Kit is the ultimate pack for iOS apps filled with travel content. Full app design will help you create your desired iOS App experience, and designed to give users the ability to choose from various types of content. 90Cities is alike real app containing the whole journey from Splash screen, Login, Onboarding, Discover, Bottom Bar Menu, Sidebar Menu, Settings, Overlay screen designs. Feel free to go through the whole experience in the link to Invision Prototype.
Highlights
- 18 Screens
- iPhone 6 Resolution (750x1334)
- Invision Included (Live Demo)
- 100+ Elements
- Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
- iOS 10 optimalized
