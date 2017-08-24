Themes & Templates

Overview
Akali eCommerce PSD Theme is an Outfit shopping template. It is a user-friendly theme, enabling customers to shop easily and also to enjoy the shopping process. You can easily customize for your own taste, and of course for other online products!
Highlights
- Created in Photoshop CC
- 100% Responsive Layout
- Based on 1170px Grid System
- 11 PSD files
- Free Google Font
- Easy to Customize
