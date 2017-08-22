Overview
From custom and fully editable vector illustrated walkthroughs to settings and individual components, this awesome iOS UI kit has everything you need to put your next big social app together.
Highlights
- Hundreds of UI Elements
- 30+ Templates
- 5 Application Categories
- 24 Unique Icons
- Easy-to-find Organization
- Works in Sketch 3.1+ or Adobe CS6+
