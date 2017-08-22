Browse
Alien UI Kit

Component-based iOS 8 UI Kit

by UI8

Alien UI Kit

Component-based iOS 8 UI Kit

Published by UI8 in UI Kits
Published by UI8 in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

From custom and fully editable vector illustrated walkthroughs to settings and individual components, this awesome iOS UI kit has everything you need to put your next big social app together.

Highlights

  • Hundreds of UI Elements
  • 30+ Templates
  • 5 Application Categories
  • 24 Unique Icons
  • Easy-to-find Organization
  • Works in Sketch 3.1+ or Adobe CS6+

Compatibility

See more products from UI8

