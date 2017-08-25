Overview
This handpicked collection of 25 animal icons presented from the LineKing icon set found here: https://ui8.net/products/lineking-icons Unfortunately LineKing does not contain a separate collection focused solely on animals, and different animal icons. Due to a big interest to have an individual set of animal icons in one place, I've wrapped this custom pack just for you!
Highlights
- AI, SVG, PNG, SVG files
- Open-line Style
- Stroke Thickness Control
- Ultra Consistent & Infinitelly Scalable
- iOS Optimized (60x60px)
- Compatible with Illustrator & Sketch
