AOW UI Kit

Premium pack of 145+ high-quality iOS 9 screens

by Ilya Nakonechney

AOW UI Kit

Premium pack of 145+ high-quality iOS 9 screens

Published by Ilya Nakonechney in UI Kits
Published by Ilya Nakonechney in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Includes more than 145+ iOS screens in 7 categories: Reader, Walkthroughs, Menu, Ecommerce, Sign in / up, Profiles & Social that will fit any needs you in the design process. You can use them to build applications, beautiful prototypes or to create your own website. Each screen is prepared for easy use: all of the layers are arranged on respective folders and their components are accurate and precise location relative to each other.

Highlights

  • 145+ iOS screens
  • 7 Topical categories
  • Compatible with Sketch & Photoshop
  • Free Google font: Lato
  • Neat, comfortable & adjustable
  • Large UI & low price

Who Likes this