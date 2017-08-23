Overview

Includes more than 145+ iOS screens in 7 categories: Reader, Walkthroughs, Menu, Ecommerce, Sign in / up, Profiles & Social that will fit any needs you in the design process. You can use them to build applications, beautiful prototypes or to create your own website. Each screen is prepared for easy use: all of the layers are arranged on respective folders and their components are accurate and precise location relative to each other.