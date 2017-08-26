Overview
Assume is a multipurpose keynote and powerpoint template. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for the bought this presentation. You can easily make any adjustments, changing from color to insert the images you want. I hope you like this work. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences.
Highlights
- 90 Unique slides
- Beautiful animation
- Based on Master Slides
- Easy to edit
- Image placeholder
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
