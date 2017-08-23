Overview
Athena is a multipurpose keynote and powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Athena is suitable both for companies and for designers! You can easily make any adjustments, from changing color to inserting the images you want. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences
Highlights
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
- Based on Master Slides
- Beautiful animation
- 80+ Unique slides
- Image placeholder
- Fully editable slides
