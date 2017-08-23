Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Athena

Beautifully creative Keynote & Powerpoint presentation

by Vladislav Muslakov

Athena

Beautifully creative Keynote & Powerpoint presentation

Published by Vladislav Muslakov in Presentation
Published by Vladislav Muslakov in Presentation

Overview

Athena is a multipurpose keynote and powerpoint presentation. When creating this presentation, I focused on ease of use for those who will be buying this presentation. Athena is suitable both for companies and for designers! You can easily make any adjustments, from changing color to inserting the images you want. Also, please note that the used images are not included in presentation and animation for keynote and for powerpoint have differences

Highlights

  • Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
  • Based on Master Slides
  • Beautiful animation
  • 80+ Unique slides
  • Image placeholder
  • Fully editable slides
{{::'16642862' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Vladislav Muslakov

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Tera Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov
IRIS Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov
Passion Presentation$30
by Vladislav Muslakov

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this