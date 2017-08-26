Browse
Aware Mobile UI/UX Kit

290+ Layouts for UI Design & UX Prototyping

by KK UI Store

Aware Mobile UI/UX Kit

290+ Layouts for UI Design & UX Prototyping

Published by KK UI Store in UI Kits compatible with
Published by KK UI Store in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

This awesome UI/UX Kit features a huge mobile UI Kit in both light & dark variants, as well as a Wireframe Kit for mobile projects. 290+ layouts in 8 categories helps to speed up your UI/UX workflow. Each layout was carefully crafted and based on modern design trends.

Highlights

  • UI Kit + Wireframe Kit
  • Google fonts
  • Well layered & neatly organized
  • 8 categories
  • Gestures & markups for wireframe kit
  • Compatible with Sketch 3 & Photoshop

Compatibility

See more products from KK UI Store

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Scheme Mobile Flowcharts$38
by KK UI Store
Trave UI Kit$18
by KK UI Store
Sked Mobile UI Kit$28
by KK UI Store 
Who Likes this