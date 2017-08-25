Themes & Templates

Overview

Axwell is a creative and trendy dark style web based agency PSD template. This template is perfect for quickly designing for websites pertaining to digital, design, marketing and other corporate agencies or creative websites. Axell is an easily customizable and logically layered Photoshop file designed on a 1170px grid system, with a full width of 1920px. Included with the file are 3 example JPGs with alternative heroes demonstrating how the potential for customization options.