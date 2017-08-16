Overview
Azure is a huge and clean set of stylish web UI components. The kit is designed to help you save time by facilitating the design or prototyping processes. There are plenty of UI elements including styles for e-commerce, blog/magazine, widgets, forms, navigation, headers, footers.
Highlights
- Vector shapes
- Google fonts
- Well layered & grouped
