Overview

What a joy to announce: the all-new and reinvented Ballicons 3 Icon Set is here! Completely reimagined and expanded, this icon set is created to become an ultimate design tool. Meet 250 original flat-style illustrations at your service, in Ai, EPS, SVG, PNG & Photoshop format. We’re greatly inspired by this release because we put all our skills and hearts in it. And we hope that everyone, especially the ones familiar with Ballicons series, will duly appreciate Ballicons 3 set.