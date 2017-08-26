Overview
Make a strong positive impression with this clean Keynote & Powerpoint template. With Bara you have everything you need for a powerful and convincing presentation. Charged with tons of elements, layouts, maps, infographics, charts editable in excel and vector icons. Includes than 130 slides including infographic elements, charts for your results, portfolio sections, etc.
Highlights
- 130+ Slides
- Vector shapes
- Master Slide Options
- All Essential Functions
- Full Responsive Wide Screen Slides
- Compatible with Keynote & Powerpoint
