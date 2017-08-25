Wireframe Kits

Overview
Prototyping is an essential part in creating your website, but it hides many important details and nuances that can easily burn lots of your time and energy. Basement Ecommerce is a perfectly crafted wireframe kit with 90+ components in 10 categories used to build awesome online store from scratch.
Highlights
- Photoshop CS6+ and Sketch 3 compatible
- 90+ components in 10 categories
- 100% Customizable elements
- Markups included
