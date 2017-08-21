Overview

Within last year, we have received tons of requests about crafting isolated icons from Ballicons sets, and some have noted that 100x100 icon size wasn't the best choice. Well, we've heard you, so we decided to release a new product: Basic, an expressive flat icon with a new appearance. In the set, you will find renewed icons from our well-known products & some new elements. We believe, this set will become a perfect tool for your design projects based on the flat design philosophy!