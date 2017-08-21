Browse
Basic Flat Icon Set

100 Colorful basic flat vector icons

by Pixelbuddha

Basic Flat Icon Set

100 Colorful basic flat vector icons

Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons
Published by Pixelbuddha in Icons compatible with

Overview

Within last year, we have received tons of requests about crafting isolated icons from Ballicons sets, and some have noted that 100x100 icon size wasn't the best choice. Well, we've heard you, so we decided to release a new product: Basic, an expressive flat icon with a new appearance. In the set, you will find renewed icons from our well-known products & some new elements. We believe, this set will become a perfect tool for your design projects based on the flat design philosophy!

Highlights

  • 100 Vector icons
  • PSD, SVG, AI & PNG
  • 128x128 Pixel grid
  • Organized layers
  • Easy to customize
  • Trendy colors

Compatibility

Who Likes this