Overview
A stunning font with alternative glyphs to create powerful, and unique impressions. Hand drawn to mimic water brush texturing, this font can be combined with it's bonus pack to create fantastic posters, invitations, flyers, you name it!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF
- Alternative glyphs
- Bonus pack
- Upper & lowercase letters
- Numbers & symbols
