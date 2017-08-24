Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Basic Innocents

A handmade water brush font

by Ramandhani

Basic Innocents

A handmade water brush font

Published by Ramandhani in Fonts compatible with
Published by Ramandhani in Fonts compatible with

Overview

A stunning font with alternative glyphs to create powerful, and unique impressions. Hand drawn to mimic water brush texturing, this font can be combined with it's bonus pack to create fantastic posters, invitations, flyers, you name it!

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF
  • Alternative glyphs
  • Bonus pack
  • Upper & lowercase letters
  • Numbers & symbols

Compatibility

{{::'2400000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Ramandhani

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Manhattan Brush Font Duo$15
by Ramandhani
Magenta Latte$15
by Ramandhani
Traveler Brush Type$12
by Ramandhani

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this