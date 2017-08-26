Overview
Becris is a huge pack of 1620 premium line icons ranging over 46 categories with editable stroke width. Icons are based on a 64px grid with modern line icon style. Becris includes SVG, Ai, EPS, Iconjar, Photoshop & Icon font file versions. Becris also includes individual PNG versions in 64/128/256/512px.
Highlights
- 1620 Premium line icons
- 46 Categories
- Editable stroke weight
- SVG, Ai, EPS, Iconjar, PSD & Iconfont files
- 64/128/256/512px PNG files
- Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator
