Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Becris Line Icons

Premium line icons based on 64px grid.

by Becris

Becris Line Icons

Premium line icons based on 64px grid.

Published by Becris in Icons compatible with
Published by Becris in Icons compatible with

Overview

Becris is a huge pack of 1620 premium line icons ranging over 46 categories with editable stroke width. Icons are based on a 64px grid with modern line icon style. Becris includes SVG, Ai, EPS, Iconjar, Photoshop & Icon font file versions. Becris also includes individual PNG versions in 64/128/256/512px.

Highlights

  • 1620 Premium line icons
  • 46 Categories
  • Editable stroke weight
  • SVG, Ai, EPS, Iconjar, PSD & Iconfont files
  • 64/128/256/512px PNG files
  • Compatible with Photoshop & Illustrator

Compatibility

{{::'125249795' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Becris

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this