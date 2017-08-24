Browse
Berrylicious

A delicious hand-lettered typeface.

by Sweet Type Design

Berrylicious

A delicious hand-lettered typeface.

Published by Sweet Type Design in Fonts
Published by Sweet Type Design in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Introducing Berrylicious! A delicious hand-lettered typeface. This font has so many sweet feminine qualities, bold dynamic brush strokes, and the weight is carried slightly off-set as the characters dance along the baseline, creating a more authentic hand-lettered typeface.

Highlights

  • Decorative glyphs
  • OTF & TTF
  • PDF Alt keyboard guide
  • Multilingual glyphs
  • Stylistic combinations
  • 2 font files

Compatibility

See more products from Sweet Type Design

Butterfly Waltz$14
by Sweet Type Design
Velvet Berries$14
by Sweet Type Design
Starstruck$12
by Sweet Type Design

