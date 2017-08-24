Overview
Introducing Berrylicious! A delicious hand-lettered typeface. This font has so many sweet feminine qualities, bold dynamic brush strokes, and the weight is carried slightly off-set as the characters dance along the baseline, creating a more authentic hand-lettered typeface.
Highlights
- Decorative glyphs
- OTF & TTF
- PDF Alt keyboard guide
- Multilingual glyphs
- Stylistic combinations
- 2 font files
