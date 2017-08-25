Wireframe Kits

Overview
126 High fidelity iOS screens across 14 categories and dozens of UI components to help speed up your UX workflow. Delivered in .PSD and .Sketch format.
Highlights
- Highly polished layouts
- Dozens of UI Elements & Components
- Easy to customize
- 126 Screens
- 14 Content categories
Compatibility{{::'27200000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.