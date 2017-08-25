Overview
Introducing Book Worm! A simple, fun and easy-to-read typeface. Based on creating hand lettering with a paintbrush, this typeface is inspired by kids storybooks. This typeface adds more fun to reading books with it's easy-to-read & playful characters. Including simple ligatures, number & punctuation, this typeface can be use for quotes, titles, and also body text!
Highlights
- OTF & TTF font
- Uppercase letters
- Lowercase letters
- Ligatures
- Numbers
- Punctuation
