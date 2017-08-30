Overview

Brake is UI Kit with more than 50 app screens in 10 categories. Each screen is fully customizable, exceptionally easy to use and carefully layered and grouped in Sketch app. It's all you need for quick prototype, design and develops any iOS app in Sketch. You can use it for designing social network apps, dashboard & stats apps, media & news apps (blogs, videos, galleries...), e-commerce apps (shop, store), booking apps, music and much more... In download folder you will find also one landing page for your next project. Enjoy!