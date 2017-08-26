Presentation

Overview
Your company needs to look perfect on the social networks. Brand Social Media Kit was created specifically to accomplish this. Just replace the text and images, and share with your followers. It is so simple! You can change the color, text, images and make any changes to the design to suite your needs. The set contains 15 different square layouts designed in Photoshop, ideal for Instagram and Facebook.
Highlights
- 15 PSD files 1200x1200 px
- Organized Layers
- Free Google Fonts
- Square Format
- Easy to customize
- Compatible with Photoshop
