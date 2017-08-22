Overview
BRANDly can be used as a one page website, for any creative field you have in mind. Properly organized and created on a 1170px grid, it will help you create pages in minutes.
Highlights
- Created on a 1170px grid
- Free CC0 Images used
- Free Google Fonts used
- Ready to use
Compatibility{{::'11766754' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.