Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Brawls Typeface

A clean & rough stylized typeface

by Bing F Aldiansyah

Brawls Typeface

A clean & rough stylized typeface

Published by Bing F Aldiansyah in Fonts compatible with
Published by Bing F Aldiansyah in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Brawls Typeface is a new font from Heybing Supply Co, a simple, minimalistic, retro & vintage feel character set. Come with 2 styles, clean & rough to create an option for the designs. To create the beautiful combination, just mix the uppercase & lowercase then mix with the alternative glyphs. The brawls typeface includes a full set of capital & lowercase letters, as well as multi-lingual support, currency figures, numerals, punctuation & some extra glyphs.

Highlights

  • Brawls & Brawls rough OTF font
  • Bonus vector badges (Ai & EPS)
  • Characters A-Z
  • Numerals & punctuations (OpenType)
  • Accents (Multilingual characters)
  • Stylistic alternates

Compatibility

{{::'22385935' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Bing F Aldiansyah

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this