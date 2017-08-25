Overview

Brawls Typeface is a new font from Heybing Supply Co, a simple, minimalistic, retro & vintage feel character set. Come with 2 styles, clean & rough to create an option for the designs. To create the beautiful combination, just mix the uppercase & lowercase then mix with the alternative glyphs. The brawls typeface includes a full set of capital & lowercase letters, as well as multi-lingual support, currency figures, numerals, punctuation & some extra glyphs.