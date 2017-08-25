Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Brownie Brush Font

Perfect script font - with love for you

by Kavoon

Brownie Brush Font

Perfect script font - with love for you

Published by Kavoon in Fonts compatible with
Published by Kavoon in Fonts compatible with

Overview

Brownie is an OTF & TTF hand-lettering typeface with a delicious brush style, it’s perfect for letterhead, apparel design, headline, logotype, poster, card, and etc. Brownie comes with two font styles; Brownie regular & Brownie helper. Alternates are accessible by turning 'Stylistic Alternates' and 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel, or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Inkscape.

Highlights

  • OTF & TTF fonts
  • Splatters & Symbols
  • 2 Font styles: Helper & regular
  • Ligatures & alternate letters
  • Punctuation & numbers
  • Uppercase & lowercase letters

Compatibility

{{::'3438532' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Kavoon

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in
Adevale script$15
by Kavoon
Highlander Marker Script$14
by Kavoon
User Interface Icons$14
by Kavoon

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this