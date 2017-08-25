Overview

Brownie is an OTF & TTF hand-lettering typeface with a delicious brush style, it’s perfect for letterhead, apparel design, headline, logotype, poster, card, and etc. Brownie comes with two font styles; Brownie regular & Brownie helper. Alternates are accessible by turning 'Stylistic Alternates' and 'Ligatures' buttons on in Photoshop's Character panel, or via any software with a glyphs panel, e.g. Adobe Illustrator, Photoshop, Inkscape.