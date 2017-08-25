Themes & Templates

Overview
Brut is a neatly animated one-page portfolio theme. It gives you all the flexibility and great power of WordPress flavored with top-notch design. Brut allows to quickly create a brilliant portfolio for any designer, photographer, illustrator and any other creative. After 5 mins installation, simply drag and drop your text, images, videos or audio and start inspiring your audience.
Highlights
- Unique Layouts
- CSS Animations
- 100% Responsive & Cross browser
- Showcase any works
- All types of content
- Wordpress Portfolio Theme
