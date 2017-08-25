Browse
Brut Portfolio Theme

Brut is a minimalistic one-page portfolio theme.

by itmeo

Brut is a minimalistic one-page portfolio theme.

Published by itmeo in Themes & Templates
Overview

Brut is a neatly animated one-page portfolio theme. It gives you all the flexibility and great power of WordPress flavored with top-notch design. Brut allows to quickly create a brilliant portfolio for any designer, photographer, illustrator and any other creative. After 5 mins installation, simply drag and drop your text, images, videos or audio and start inspiring your audience.

Highlights

  • Unique Layouts
  • CSS Animations
  • 100% Responsive & Cross browser
  • Showcase any works
  • All types of content
  • Wordpress Portfolio Theme

Compatibility

