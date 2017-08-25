Browse
All Products
864
UI Kits
284
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
128
Fonts
108
Presentation
92
Mockups
115
For Sketch
307
Themes & Templates
97
Log In
0
sign up

Bubble Kit

Professional UI Kit for the perfect landing page

by Ui Team

Bubble Kit

Professional UI Kit for the perfect landing page

Published by Ui Team in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Ui Team in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Bubble Kit is a set of ready to use landing page elements assembled for the purpose of creating the perfect landing page for you! Collect your favorite ready-made elements from the finished blocks and save time without resorting to a long search for ideas and arrangement of various elements. With Bubble's ready source files you can collect your designs and complete your project in a short period of time. Source files allow you to easily change the color of icons, add photos, move the blocks and stretch elements without loss of quality. All the elements are arranged in a modular grid 1170px.

Highlights

  • 170 Blocks & 1000+ elements
  • 19 Content categories
  • Organized layer structure & vector shapes
  • Bonus icon set
  • Free Google fonts
  • Compatible with Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'1158938328' | ui8Filesize}} in 3 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:3}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Ui Team

Follow

Have an account?

Log in to follow author.

Log in

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Get Freebies & Updates!

Done! Check your email
You're already signed up. Thanks!
Enter your email to subscribe
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
67,402
Members
864
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC. All Rights Reserved.
Secure payment:

Who Likes this