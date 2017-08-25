Overview

Bubble Kit is a set of ready to use landing page elements assembled for the purpose of creating the perfect landing page for you! Collect your favorite ready-made elements from the finished blocks and save time without resorting to a long search for ideas and arrangement of various elements. With Bubble's ready source files you can collect your designs and complete your project in a short period of time. Source files allow you to easily change the color of icons, add photos, move the blocks and stretch elements without loss of quality. All the elements are arranged in a modular grid 1170px.