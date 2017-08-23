Overview
A new-fashioned hand-lettered calligraphy style script. Create your own unique text style with an authentic hand-lettered look on invitations, envelopes, stationary, logos, and more! <br><br> Includes a sweet bonus! Additional uppercase with swashes 2 additional variations of lowercase swirly letters
Highlights
- Alternate Glyphs
- Decorative glyphs
- OTF & TTF (SVG, EOT, WOFF, WOFF2)
- PDF Alt keyboard guide
- Multilingual glyphs
- 5 font files
Compatibility{{::'1100000' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
- {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}
{{page}} of {{pages}}
Log in or create an account to leave a comment.