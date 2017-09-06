Browse
Buyer Personas

Summarize research collected from client meetings, user interviews & testing.

by UX Design Mastery

Buyer Personas

Summarize research collected from client meetings, user interviews & testing.

Published by UX Design Mastery in Themes & Templates compatible with
Published by UX Design Mastery in Themes & Templates compatible with

Overview

Buyer personas summarize research collected from client meetings, user interviews and testing about the target market. They help define the target audience you are designing for. What is this product for? Ever had clients stare at you blankly and not understand the purpose of your wireframe? Or maybe you find it frustrating how developers and designers stray from client approved prototype designs? Well this kit is designed to help you explain effectively who the product is for. What is included? This kit contains 3 Personas to help speed up the research and conceptualization process. Who is this product for? UX designers UX researchers UX consultants/analysts Lecturers Senior/Head designers managing teams Students

Highlights

  • 3 Editable personas
  • Named and grouped layers
  • Actual images from Unsplash
  • Defined styles
  • Ideal segment catergories
  • Works in Sketch and Photoshop

Compatibility

{{::'65170524' | ui8Filesize}} in 2 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:2}}
