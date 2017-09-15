Browse
All Products
897
UI Kits
296
Wireframe Kits
52
Icon Sets
133
Fonts
114
Presentation
97
Mockups
118
For Sketch
321
Themes & Templates
101
Log In
0

Castle

Castle Filled-Outline Icons

by Marwa Elgendy

Castle

Castle Filled-Outline Icons

Published by Marwa Elgendy in Icons compatible with
Published by Marwa Elgendy in Icons compatible with

Overview

Meet the Castle Filled-Outline Buildings Icons,10 meticulously crafted icons, ready to make your designs shine. Beautifully crafted in Illustrator for quick and easy design use, With such a unique individual style and vector shapes. download and enjoy.

Highlights

  • 10 Filled-outline icons
  • Unique Filled-outlined style.
  • SVG, EPS, PNG & Ai files.
  • 2 Color variations.
  • Vector shapes.
  • Compatible with Illustrator.

Compatibility

{{::'10713780' | ui8Filesize}} in 1 {{::'File' | ui8Pluralize:1}}
{{discussion.total_comments}} Comments1 CommentBe the first to join the discussion
  1. Newest
  2. Oldest
  1. {{c.user.display_name || (c.user.first_name + ' ' + c.user.last_name)}}

    {{error || 'HTML isn\'t allow here, bub.'}}
    Cancel
    Delete this comment? Yes / No{{c.created_at | relativeDate}}Updated {{c.updated_at | relativeDate}}

See more products from Marwa Elgendy

Follow

Products

UI KitsWireframe KitsIcon SetsFontsPresentation
MockupsFor SketchThemes & TemplatesFreebiesUnlimited Pass

Company

About UsSupportOpen a ShopLegal

Join our growing slack community

Done! Check your email
Enter your email to get an invite
Enter your email
Invalid email address
Open a Shop
Earn 70% and more on all sales
Become a Partner
Earn some serious cash promoting UI8
71,681
Members
897
Products
373
Authors
© 2017, UI8 LLC.
Secure payment:
Join now and unlock these 3 products worth $104
Adaptive Hero Headers$12
by UI8 in All Products
Information Architecture Kit$68
by UI8 in All Products
XD UI Kit$24
by UI8 in All Products

Who Likes this