Caterit UI Kit

Food catering & delivery app UI

by Ramy Doss

Caterit UI Kit

Food catering & delivery app UI

Published by Ramy Doss in UI Kits compatible with
Published by Ramy Doss in UI Kits compatible with

Overview

Caterit UI Kit is your interface kit to create your next prototype or apps for Food Ordering. All 16 screens are compatible with Photoshop, and editable. Layers are well-organized, carefully named and grouped.

Highlights

  • 16 iOS Screen templates
  • Free Google font
  • Compatible with Photoshop
  • Fully customizable & well organized

Compatibility

