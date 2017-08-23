Overview
Caterit UI Kit is your interface kit to create your next prototype or apps for Food Ordering. All 16 screens are compatible with Photoshop, and editable. Layers are well-organized, carefully named and grouped.
Highlights
- 16 iOS Screen templates
- Free Google font
- Compatible with Photoshop
- Fully customizable & well organized
