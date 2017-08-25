Overview
Chair is a creative Sketch Template with 19 fully layered Sketch files for interior, furniture websites & agencies. Chair Interior Design & Architecture & Portfolio Template is clean, minimal and powerful, it is the best solution for an interior design studio, furniture design bureau, architect office or a modern renovation team. The template features a clean, minimal and stylish design, perfect for all sorts of architect and interior design studio websites.
Highlights
- 19 Layered Sketch Files
- Responsive layouts included
- Well organized layers, styles & objects
- Well organized blog page
- Clean & Modern design
- Compatible with Sketch
